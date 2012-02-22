MOSCOW Feb 22 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Feb. 20, at the same pace as in three preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.8 percent compared to 3.1 percent in the same period of 2011.

The slowdown in inflation is chiefly a result of the government's decision to postpone an annual hike in tariffs until July, while in previous years tariffs were increased at the beginning of the year.

The central bank aims to keep a full-year rise in consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)