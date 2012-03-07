MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's consumer prices
rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 5, at the same rate as in
the five preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.0
percent compared to 3.3 percent in the same period of 2011.
In February headline inflation reached a new post-Soviet low
of 3.7 percent, year-on-year, but economists warned that
government spending will lead to a rebound in prices in coming
months.
The central bank aims to keep the full-year rise in the CPI
index between 5 and 6 percent.
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)