MOSCOW May 3 Russia's consumer prices were
unchanged in the week to April 28, after rising 0.1 percent for
four consecutive weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday.
This keeps a cumulative increase in prices since the start
of the year at 1.8 percent, compared to 4.2 percent in the same
period of 2011.
Headline inflation was steady at a record post-Soviet low of
3.7 percent in March, year-on-year, but it is expected to pick
up significantly in the coming months, after a freeze on gas and
power prices is lifted and base effects disappear.
Inflation data for April is expected in coming days. The
central bank aims to keep full-year rise in consumer prices at
no higher than 6 percent, after inflation hit a record low of
6.1 percent last year.
