MOSCOW May 16 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to May 14, retaining the same pace as in the preceding week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings the cumulative increase in consumer prices since the start of the year to 2.0 percent compared to 4.5 percent in the same period of 2011.

Inflation is set to accelerate later in the year due to a hike in utility tariffs, scheduled for early July. But the central bank pledges it will manage to keep the full-year rise in consumer prices in the range of 5 to 6 percent.

In 2011, inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Alfred Kueppers)