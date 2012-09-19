MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to September 17, retaining the same pace as in the preceding timespan, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 5.0 percent compared to 4.6 percent in the same period of 2011.

Russia's central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent this year after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

According to Reuters monthly poll in late August, economists forecast a 6.7 percent full-year rise in the CPI index. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)