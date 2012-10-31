MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia's consumer prices remained unchanged in the week to Oct. 29 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This keeps inflation since the start of the year at 5.7 percent, compared to 5.1 percent in the same period of 2011.

Rising inflation in Russia is concerning policymakers, with annual inflation in September running at 6.6 percent, above the central bank's 6 percent target for the year.

The Economy Ministry expects consumer prices to rise 0.6-0.7 percent in October compared with the previous month. (Writing by Lidia Kelly)