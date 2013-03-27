MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 25, the same pace as in the three preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.9 percent compared to 1.3 percent in the same period of 2012.

The Economy Ministry expects monthly inflation to come in at 0.5-0.6 percent in March or at 7.2-7.3 percent in annual terms. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina)