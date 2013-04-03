MOSCOW, April 3 Russia's consumer prices were flat in the week to April 1, after rising 0.1 percent in the four preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This leaves inflation since the start of the year at 1.9 percent compared to 1.5 percent in the same period of 2012.

The Economy Ministry expected monthly inflation to come in at 0.5-0.6 percent in March or at 7.2-7.3 percent in annual terms. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)