MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's consumer prices rose
0.1 percent in the week to April 9, at the same pace as in the
previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.6
percent compared to 4.0 percent in the same period of 2011.
Headline inflation held steady at a record post-Soviet low
of 3.7 percent in March, year-on-year, but is projected to rise
later in the year as gas and power price hikes kick in and base
effects disappear.
The central bank aims to keep the full-year increase in
consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent after inflation
hit a record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)