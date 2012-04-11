MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to April 9, at the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.6 percent compared to 4.0 percent in the same period of 2011.

Headline inflation held steady at a record post-Soviet low of 3.7 percent in March, year-on-year, but is projected to rise later in the year as gas and power price hikes kick in and base effects disappear.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year increase in consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)