UPDATE 2-Chinese firm files complaints with Chinese government over McDonald's China sale
* McDonald's says it has filed deal for MOFCOM review (Adding pix)
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to June 25, after rising 0.2 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
This brings inflation since the start of the year to 2.8 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2011.
The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya)
* McDonald's says it has filed deal for MOFCOM review (Adding pix)
Feb 16 What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there, and senior citizens in Japan are profiting from it.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 A Chinese consultancy that has previously helped to win antitrust battles against Coca-Cola and Apple has taken aim at McDonald's Corp , arguing in a complaint to regulators that the American fast food giant's China sale may hurt workers and consumers.