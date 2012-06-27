MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to June 25, after rising 0.2 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 2.8 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya)