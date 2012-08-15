MOSCOW Aug 15 Russia's consumer prices were flat in the week to August 13 after rising 0.1 percent in each of the two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

Since the start of the year consumer inflation has reached 4.6 percent compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

Last week the central bank sent the strongest signal so far this year that monetary policy tightening may lie ahead if inflation risks from food prices increase after keeping its main interest rates unchanged at a monthly meeting.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

The Reuters monthly poll showed in late July that full-year rise in the CPI index is seen at 6.6 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)