MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to Feb. 25, compared to a 0.1 percent growth in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.5 percent versus 0.9 percent in the same period of 2012.

Russia's Economy Ministry expects monthly inflation in February at between 0.5 and 0.6 percent.

The rise in the consumer price index was 1.0 percent in January, pushing the headline annual rate to 7.1 percent, on the back of higher food prices and one-off increases in fares and excise duties.  (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly )