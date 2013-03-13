MOSCOW, March 13 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 11, the same pace as in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.7 percent compared to 1.2 percent in the same period of 2012.

The Economy Ministry expects monthly inflation to come at 0.5-0.6 percent in March or at 7.2-7.3 percent in annual terms. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)