MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 18, same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.8 percent compared to 1.2 percent in the same period of 2012.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)