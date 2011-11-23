MOSCOW, November 23 Russia's consumer
prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Nov. 22, continuing its
mild growth pace for the second week in a row and bringing
inflation since the start of the year to 5.6 percent, according
to official data released on Wednesday.
Price rise in meat products, with lamb selling 1.5 percent
more expensive than a week before, was offset by decline in
prices for millet and sugar, which were cheaper by 2.2 percent
and 1.2 percent, respectively, data from the Federal Statistics
Service said on Wednesday.
The central bank has a goal to keep year-end inflation at
below 7.0, a new post-Soviet low, but the Central Bank Chairman
Sergei Ignatyev said last week that target is under threat as a
result of the pass-through from the August-September
depreciation of the rouble.
The economy ministry said in its recent economy monitoring
document that it envisages inflation in November-December at
1.4-1.6 percent.
