MOSCOW, November 23 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Nov. 22, continuing its mild growth pace for the second week in a row and bringing inflation since the start of the year to 5.6 percent, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Price rise in meat products, with lamb selling 1.5 percent more expensive than a week before, was offset by decline in prices for millet and sugar, which were cheaper by 2.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, data from the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

The central bank has a goal to keep year-end inflation at below 7.0, a new post-Soviet low, but the Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said last week that target is under threat as a result of the pass-through from the August-September depreciation of the rouble.

The economy ministry said in its recent economy monitoring document that it envisages inflation in November-December at 1.4-1.6 percent. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)