MOSCOW Nov 2 Investigators said on Wednesday
the pilots of a Russian plane that crashed, killing the entire
Lokomotiv Yaroslavl ice hockey team, had been inadequately
trained and the co-pilot was under banned sedatives.
They also faulted poor inspections of the Yak-42 jet, which
ploughed into a riverbank just after takeoff as it set out to
carry the team to a match in Belarus. All but one of the 45
passengers died.
The Sept. 7 crash, less than six months after another
airline disaster killed 45 people, raised fresh concerns about
Russian aviation safety and prompted President Dmitry Medvedev
to call for a cut in the number of small regional Russian
carriers.
Russia's aviation safety watchdog, Rosaviatsia, last month
revoked licenses held by the airliner's operator, Yak Service.
The airliner nosedived into the River Volga after takeoff
from a provincial airport some 250 km (250 miles) north of
Moscow, said Alexei Morozov, who headed a commission
investigating the crash.
"Despite the engine being in flight mode the plane's speed
did not increase," he added.
He said the flight training undergone by the two pilots was
"insufficient to acquire the level of skills necessary to pilot
and manoeuvre this type of Yak-24 aircraft".
An autopsy revealed the co-pilot was under the influence of
a type of sedatives banned on the job but which is widely
prescribed to treat anxiety and seizures, he said.
"Phenobarbital, a prescription which has a slowing effect on
the central nervous system and is banned for pilots, was found
in the body of the co-pilot," Morozov said.
The only player from the 37-member ice hockey squad to
survive the air crash in western Russia died of burns last
month, leaving a flight engineer as the sole survivor.
(Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Andrew Roche)