* Navigator was in state of "light intoxication"
* Failed to warn pilot at key decision points
* June Tu-134 crash killed 47
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 19 The carelessness of a "lightly"
drunken navigator contributed to a plane crash that killed 47
people in Russia in June, investigators said in a report
released on Monday.
The Tu-134 jet ploughed into treetops, overturned and
slammed into the ground while trying to land in fog at the
airport in the northern city of Petrozavodsk, the first in a
string of Russian air accidents in recent months.
In its report, the Interstate Aviation Committee said the
plane crashed because the crew had failed to abort the landing
even though the pilot could not see lights and other markers on
the ground as the jet descended.
That error followed others made by crew members including
the 50-year-old navigator, who "conducted the flight in a state
of light alcoholic intoxication", the report said.
He had a blood alcohol content of 0.081 percent, it said --
just over the legal limit for driving in Britain and many U.S.
states, although Russia has a zero tolerance policy for drivers.
The 45-year-old pilot was inclined to trust his
longer-serving navigator, who had 25 years' experience and had
logged more than 13,000 hours on Tu-134 flights, said the
Committee, which serves several ex-Soviet republics.
The cockpit recording showed that the navigator displayed
"heightened activity" in guiding the pilot's actions minutes
before the crash, saying: "Turn it faster, come on!" and
assuring him: "I'll bring you in just right."
The navigator failed to tell the pilot to look out of the
windscreen and search for markers at 140 metres (460 feet), and
then failed to warn him at 110 metres (360 feet) that he must
decide whether to land or pull up, the report said.
The Tu-134 hit the treetops seconds later and then crashed
on a roadside near the landing strip. Five of the 52 people
aboard survived.
The June 20 crash was followed by two crashes of smaller
Antonov An-12 planes in July and August, which killed a total of
18 people. Then on Sept. 7 a Yak-42 jet carrying players,
coaches and staff of the Russian ice hockey team Lokomotiv
crashed after takeoff from the city of Yaroslavl, killing 44 of
the 45 people aboard.
(Editing by David Stamp)