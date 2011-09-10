* More than 100,000 pay last respects to players
* Funerals take place also in Kiev, Prague, Minsk and Riga
* Opposition demands resignation of transport minister
YAROSLAVL, Russia Sept 10 Tens of thousands of
Russians, led by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, paid their last
respects on Saturday to the victims of a plane crash that wiped
out almost an entire ice hockey team.
Like other mourners, Putin walked silently past a line of
coffins and placed red carnations beside them at a memorial
ceremony in the stadium where Lokomotiv Yaroslavl played, about
250 km (150 miles) north of Moscow.
Local security officials said more than 100,000 people
attended the service in Yaroslavl, despite heavy rain.
"We've lost so many young people ... I am a father, it's
difficult for me to talk about it," said a middle-aged man,
tears rolling down his cheeks. "And look, the weather is crying
as well."
Only two people survived Wednesday's crash, which killed 36
players and team officials and seven crew when the plane came
down on a river bank in a village near Yaroslavl shortly after
takeoff. The cause has not yet been determined.
Grieving fans have turned the team's stadium into something
of a shrine, leaving flowers, candles and team scarves there.
Some fans have criticised a decision to continue a
Kremlin-sponsored conference in the stadium the day after the
crash.
Memorial services were also held on Saturday in the
Belarussian capital Minsk, where the team had been flying for a
match, as well as in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the Latvian
capital Riga and the Czech capital Prague.
Among international victims were three Czech world
champions, a Swedish goalkeeper, a Slovak forward and a Canadian
coach. Many had played around the world, including in North
America's National Hockey League.
It was Russia's eighth fatal plane crash this year and has
highlighted mounting air safety problems.
Medvedev called for urgent measures to improve safety when
he visited the crash site on Thursday before attending the
conference at the team stadium.
He demanded a rapid reduction in the number of domestic
airlines and said Russia may have to buy foreign aircraft to
improve safety.
Opposition parliamentarians have called for the resignation
of Transport Minister Igor Levitin and the State Duma, the lower
house of parliament, has asked him to address it on Sept. 20.
