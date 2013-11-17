MOSCOW Nov 17 A Boeing 737 crashed on landing in the Russian city of Kazan on Sunday, killing all 50 people on board, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The flight from Moscow made a second attempt at landing and exploded on impact, killing all 44 passengers and six crew on board. The flight was operated by the regional Tatarstan airline, a ministry spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alison Williams)