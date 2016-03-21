MOSCOW, March 21 Russian investigators on Monday
were trying to restore the damaged cockpit voice recorder of a
passenger jet which crashed at the weekend killing all 62 people
onboard, in an effort to understand why it had tried to land in
strong winds.
The Boeing 737-800, operated by Dubai-based budget carrier
Flydubai, crashed in the early hours of Saturday at
Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia in strong, gusting
winds on its second attempt to land.
The stricken plane's flight data recorder survived largely
intact, but the cockpit voice recorder - which should shed
crucial light on the pilots' final conversations before the
crash - was badly damaged and needs to be restored.
That process could take weeks, officials have said.
There is so far no suggestion of terrorism.
Russian media say the two main theories under consideration
by investigators, who have opened a criminal investigation into
the tragedy, are possible pilot error or a technical failure.
Flydubai's CEO Ghaith al-Ghaith said on Saturday it was too
early to determine why the plane, which was just over five years
old, crashed.
One of the big unanswered questions is why the plane
attempted to land in what were reported to be fiercely strong
winds and did not divert to a nearby airport. An Aeroflot plane
had earlier made several aborted landing attempts and been
diverted.
Investigators are likely to focus, among other issues, on
how the decision to land was reached, why the plane circled
above the airport in a holding pattern for over two hours, and
on the precise thinking of the pilots and the airport's landing
tower.
