* 12 survivors after crash following takeoff in Siberia
* Witness saw smoke, thought plane was off course
* Opponents criticise lack of action to improve safety
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, April 2 A passenger plane crashed and
burst into flames after takeoff in Siberia on Monday, killing 31
people and putting the spotlight on Russia's poor air-safety
record before Vladimir Putin's return as president.
Thirteen survivors were pulled from the wreckage but one
later died after being rushed by helicopter to hospital in the
city of Tyumen, some 1,720 km (1,070 miles) east of Moscow,
emergency officials said.
Television footage showed the UTair airlines ATR 72, which
had snapped in two, lying in a snowy field with only the tail
and rear visible. Emergency workers sifted through the wreckage
and cleared away the snow.
An investigative committee said the most likely cause of the
crash was a technical malfunction as the 21-year-old
twin-engine, turbo-prop plane carried its four crew and 39
passengers on a flight to the oil town of Surgut.
"I went out on to my porch and heard a bang, saw a small
flash and smoke came out. It turned, with smoke coming out,
started to lose height and came down in the field. If it had
turned a bit further, it would have hit us," a local resident,
identified only as Alexei, told RIA news agency.
He said he often saw aircraft fly past, and the plane
appeared not to be on the usual flight path: "It should have
been behind my house but it was in front of it."
The investigative committee said the plane had notched up
35,000 flying hours since going into operation in 1992 and had
not had a "serious" technical check since 2010.
Yuri Alekhin, head of the regional branch of the Emergencies
Ministry, told Russian television at the scene of the crash that
the "black box" flight recorder had been found and contact had
been lost with the plane just over three minutes after take-off.
Surgutneftegas, Russia's fourth-largest oil company, said in
a statement that it had lost some employees in the crash but did
not say how many and did not name them.
RUSSIA'S POOR SAFETY RECORD
The crash was the worst in Russia since a passenger plane
slammed into a riverbank near the city of Yaroslavl after
takeoff on Sept. 7, 2011, killing 44 people and wiping out the
Lokomotiv Yaroslavl ice hockey team.
President Dmitry Medvedev and Putin, who is prime minister
until he takes over as president on May 7, called for moves to
improve Russia's air safety after that crash, including better
training and improved conditions on board.
But their opponents on Monday drew attention to the lack of
action since then and the fact that Transport Minister Igor
Levitan remains in office.
"It's typical that 'the minister of catastrophes' does not
receive even a cosmetic reprimand for all the chaos on public
transport. They cover for each other," opposition ecologist
Yevgenia Chirikova said in a message on her Twitter account.
Putin said last September that airlines should put
passengers' safety above commercial considerations and ordered
the government to draft proposals for improving condition on
planes and at airports, but ignored calls to dismiss Levitan.
Putin, 59, has seen off the biggest opposition protests
since he rose to power 12 years ago but faces increasing
criticism and is under pressure to do more to tackle chronic
problems such as corruption and Russia's poor safety record.
Russia and the former Soviet republics combined for one of
the world's worst air-traffic safety records last year, with a
total accident rate almost three times the world average,
according to the International Air Transport Association.
IATA said in December that global airline safety rates had
improved in 2011 but that the rate had risen in Russia and the
CIS group of former Soviet republics.
Gunther Matschnigg, IATA senior vice-president for safety,
said a key problem in Russia was that pilots and ground
technicians were having to adapt to a growing number of a highly
sophisticated aircraft.
He said Russian aviation officials and political leaders had
accepted that pilot training needed rapid improvement.
UTair has three ATR-72 craft made by the French-Italian
manufacturer ATR, according to the Russian airline's website
www.utair.ru.
ATR is an equal partnership between two major European
aeronautics players, Alenia Aermacchi, a Finmeccanica
company, and EADS.
