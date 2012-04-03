MOSCOW, April 3 Russia's UTair Aviation has
suspended all its flights of ATR 72-200 craft until it knows the
results of an investigation into a deadly crash in Siberia, the
company said on Tuesday.
UTair director Andrei Martirosov said there were no grounds
for doubt about the plane's technical condition and that the
decision was made for "psychological" reasons, a statement said.
A 21-year-ol UTair ATR 72-200 crashed after takeoff from
Tyumen in western Siberia on Monday, killing 31 of the 43 people
on board.
UTair's website says it has three of the twin-engine, turbo
prop planes. The statement said it would use ATR 72-500s built
last year to replace the grounded planes.
ATR is an equal partnership between two major European
aeronautics players, Alenia Aermacchi, a Finmeccanica
company, and EADS.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman)