LONDON, March 21 Insurer Chubb is the
lead underwriter for the Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai
which crashed at the weekend killing all 62 people on board, two
insurance industry sources said.
Russian investigators on Monday were trying to restore the
damaged cockpit voice recorder of the jet, in an effort to
understand why it had tried to land in southern Russia in strong
winds.
One source said the jet was insured for $48.99 million.
Aviation insurance cover is typically shared out among a group
of underwriters, with the lead underwriter taking a larger
proportion.
A Chubb spokesman declined to comment.
Willis Towers Watson is the broker on the insurance
cover, a Willis Towers Watson spokesman said.
