LONDON, March 21 Insurer Chubb is the lead underwriter for the Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai which crashed at the weekend killing all 62 people on board, two insurance industry sources said.

Russian investigators on Monday were trying to restore the damaged cockpit voice recorder of the jet, in an effort to understand why it had tried to land in southern Russia in strong winds.

One source said the jet was insured for $48.99 million. Aviation insurance cover is typically shared out among a group of underwriters, with the lead underwriter taking a larger proportion.

A Chubb spokesman declined to comment.

Willis Towers Watson is the broker on the insurance cover, a Willis Towers Watson spokesman said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengalaru)