MOSCOW, March 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that assistance to the relatives of those killed in a plane crash in southern Russia was the priority, local news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"The head of the state said that now the main thing is to work with the families and the loved ones of those who had died," Peskov was quoted as saying.

