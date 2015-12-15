HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 29 at 7:58 p.m. EDT/2358GMT
March 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw on Tuesday the launch of the second line of Russia's power link to Crimea which will allow to double Russian power supplies to the peninsula to 400 megawatts.
Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, was plunged into darkness around three weeks ago after electricity pylons in southern Ukraine that carry the four lines that supply Crimea with the bulk of its power were blown up by unidentified people. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
March 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from the region.