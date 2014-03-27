MOSCOW, March 27 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered Gazprom to amend its investment programme for 2014-2016 to include investments in Crimea, Russian news agencies said on Thursday.

Prime news agency quoted documents at a government meeting as saying that Gazprom's programme should be adjusted to give assurances to Crimea that it will have enough gas to cover domestic demand and can increase gas production by 1.5-2 times.

Following the annexation of Crimea by Russia last week, the local authorities have taken control of oil and gas company Chernomorneftegaz (Chornomornaftohaz) and hope to sell it to a Russian company. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)