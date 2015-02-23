British police say package found in Westminster declared safe
LONDON, March 23 British police said a package found in Westminster on Thursday evening has been declared safe and cordons in the area are being lifted.
ABU DHABI Feb 23 Russia's military budget may shrink by around 10 percent in 2015, the chief executive of state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said on Monday.
"It could shrink a bit, within 10 percent, but a decision is not yet made," Sergei Chemezov told a news conference on the sidelines of a defence conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Russia has an order book worth $40 billion dollars for weapons over the next 3-4 years, with the biggest buyers coming from India, China, the Middle East and Latin America, Chemezov added.
Rostec has stakes in some of Russia's largest industries and partnerships with foreign companies, with interests in weapons, cars and metals. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, March 23 British police said a package found in Westminster on Thursday evening has been declared safe and cordons in the area are being lifted.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 23 A deadly Martian creature hunts astronauts within the close, claustrophobic confines of a space ship in new thriller "Life," which is an exploration into mankind's hubris in its search for extraterrestrial life.