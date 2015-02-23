ABU DHABI Feb 23 Russia's military budget may shrink by around 10 percent in 2015, the chief executive of state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said on Monday.

"It could shrink a bit, within 10 percent, but a decision is not yet made," Sergei Chemezov told a news conference on the sidelines of a defence conference in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Russia has an order book worth $40 billion dollars for weapons over the next 3-4 years, with the biggest buyers coming from India, China, the Middle East and Latin America, Chemezov added.

Rostec has stakes in some of Russia's largest industries and partnerships with foreign companies, with interests in weapons, cars and metals.