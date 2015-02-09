MOSCOW Feb 9 New car sales in Russia slumped 24.4 percent in January year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Monday.

This follows a 2.4-percent increase in December, but is in line with AEB's forecast that passenger car sales could drop more than 24 percent this year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)