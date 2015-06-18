(Corrects forecast to 25-50 percent, not 25-40 percent)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Russia's 2015 car sales could drop by between 25 and 50 percent year-on-year, Industry Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Manturov has previously forecast car sales dropping by 25 percent this year.