HAMBURG Dec 18 General Motors has
suspended the delivery of cars to dealerships in Russia in
response to a slide in the rouble, the company said on Thursday.
"In view of the volatility of rouble exchange rate and with
the aim to manage its business risk, GM Russia has decided to
temporarily suspend wholesaling of vehicles to its dealers in
Russia as of Dec. 16," GM's European arm Opel, which is
responsible for GM Russia, said in a statement.
It said all Cadillacs, Opels and Chevrolets already
purchased by customers would be delivered at the agreed price,
adding it was monitoring the situation.
