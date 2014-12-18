* GM, Jaguar halt deliveries on Russian rouble's slide
* Jaguar says to review situation on Friday
* Audi pushes back deliveries to next week
* BMW says has already shifted volumes, adjusted prices
(Adds comments from Jaguar, Audi and BMW, background)
HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 18 Carmakers including
General Motors and Jaguar Land Rover have
stopped delivering to Russian dealerships in response to the
sharp slide in the value of the rouble.
The Russian currency has been hammered by slumping oil
prices and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's involvement
in Ukraine, losing as much as 20 percent against the U.S. dollar
this week and about half its value since the start of the year.
"In view of the volatility of rouble exchange rate and with
the aim to manage its business risk, GM Russia has decided to
temporarily suspend wholesaling of vehicles to its dealers in
Russia as of Dec. 16," GM's European Opel division said.
Cadillac, Opel and Chevrolet vehicles already purchased by
customers will be delivered at the agreed price, GM said, adding
that it continued to monitor the situation.
Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury carmaker owned by
India's Tata Motors, said its Russian sales subsidiary had
stopped selling vehicles to franchised dealers on Wednesday and
would review the situation again on Friday.
The rouble's fall has prompted some companies that incur
costs in other currencies, like Swedish furniture retailer IKEA,
to increase the prices they charge Russian buyers.
Volkswagen's premium brand Audi also said it was
postponing vehicle deliveries and may raise prices.
Rival BMW said it had already been redirecting new
vehicles to stronger markets since Russian car demand slump
began in the summer, while also adjusting prices.
Russia had been expected to overtake Germany as Europe's
biggest auto market earlier this decade but that breakthrough
has not happened and registrations are down 11.6 percent so far
this year.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Laurence Frost; Writing by Maria
Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins/Keith Weir)