(Adds automakers' comments, context)
By Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW Jan 15 Forecasts for a more than 24
percent drop in car sales in Russia this year are "optimistic",
automakers said on Thursday, suggesting the rouble slump could
mean further price rises or the end of foreign imports.
Russia's car market, which has boomed since the fall of the
Soviet Union more than 20 years ago when Russians raced to buy
foreign cars, has shrunk as the economy weakened under the
weight of Western sanctions over Ukraine and lower oil prices.
Consumers have mostly put off large purchases, although in
December hundreds rushed to buy cars and other durable goods to
spend their rapidly devaluing roubles before prices rose. The
rouble fell more than 40 percent last year.
The Association of European Businesses, a lobby group, said
sales could drop more than 24 percent this year after falling
10.3 percent in 2014 because of high inflation and high interest
rates on car loans following a central bank rate hike.
Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile
Manufacturers Committee, expected 1.89 million new passenger
cars and light commercial vehicles would be sold in Russia in
2015 compared with 2.49 million in 2014.
Some automakers said his forecast was optimistic.
Marcus Osegowitsch, Russian head of German carmaker
Volkswagen AG, said his company wanted to keep
prices stable but it was facing an environment where "nobody
earns money".
"Honestly, in the current environment ... we all lose a lot
of money so we have to adjust prices depending on the
environment and the competition," he told reporters, adding
Volkswagen raised prices by between 6 and 8 percent on Jan. 1.
Philippe Saillard, head of Nissan in Russia, said
the AEB forecast was "slightly higher" than the level he
expected, while Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. said the
outlook was "very optimistic".
"We would say somewhere between 1.5 and 1.7 million," Koichi
Takakura, the Russian director at Suzuki Motor, told Reuters.
Schreiber said some car models may be forced out of the
market, but declined to name which.
Auto makers with a high level of local production are better
positioned than importers but they are also being hit hard as
many car components come from abroad.
Car imports could eventually dry up because of the rouble,
Nissan's Saillard said, although the company did not plan to
suspend imports to Russia "at this stage".
AEB's Schreiber said auto makers were still committed to
their existing investments in Russia but "regarding new
investment projects one can expect some restraint".
"The rouble devaluation is not necessarily the worst, one
could have coped with it," said one foreign car industry
executive who asked not to be named.
"The biggest problem is nobody wants to invest in Russia now
because political events of 2014 have undermined the faith in
stability - no one can say what comes next."
