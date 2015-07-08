MOSCOW, July 8 New car sales in Russia fell 29.7 percent year-on-year in June after a 37.7 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Wednesday.

The AEB also said it had cut its full-year 2015 forecast for new car sales in Russia to 1.55 million from 1.89 million, implying a 36 percent drop from 2014. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)