MOSCOW Aug 10 New car sales in Russia fell 27.5 percent year-on-year in July after a 29.7 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

The AEB last month cut its 2015 forecast for new car sales in Russia, whose economy has been weakened by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)