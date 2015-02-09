MOSCOW Feb 9 Russian car sales are expected to decline by 25-35 percent this year, PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Monday, hit by a sharp economic slowdown and devaluation of the rouble.

PwC said in a presentation that sales could reach 1.52 million to 1.75 million units, compared to 2.34 million autos sold in 2014. It would be the second year of declines in a row.

Last year, sales were down 10 percent in annual terms, PwC estimated. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)