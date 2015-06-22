MOSCOW, June 22 Russian automaker Avtovaz has stopped production because of problems with its supply line, the company said on Monday.

"Today Avtovaz stopped car assembly lines because of complications with the supply of components," a company spokesman told Reuters.

"Avtovaz is intensively negotiating with suppliers to promptly resume production," he said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)