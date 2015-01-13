BAKU Jan 13 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Tuesday it had sold $1.13 billion to support its national currency in December after a wave of currency devaluations in Russia and other former Soviet republics.

"The crisis in Russia and neighbouring countries that caused the devaluation of their currencies had a negative psychological effect on the Azeri currency market in December," the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)