By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW May 15 Russia's central bank said on Friday it would extend a series of anti-crisis measures until Oct. 1 to help the banking sector weather a financial crisis.
The bank said in a statement it had discussed the extension with bankers earlier this week.
In December the bank unveiled a package of measures to support banks, temporarily allowing them to use a third-quarter exchange rate to value their risk-weighted assets and allowing them not to create loan-loss provisions for credits to companies suffering because of sanctions over Ukraine.
The measures were initially meant to last until July 1. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
