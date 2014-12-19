BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's lower house of parliament passed on Friday a draft law that would give the banking sector a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles ($16.5 billion).
The State Duma said on its website it had passed the bill in all three required readings - speeding up a process which can sometimes see bills languish in parliament for weeks. It will now need to be passed by the upper house of parliament and then signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.
The draft law is seen as a response to a dramatic slide in the rouble and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, which have eroded banks' capital adequacy ratios and driven their cost of funding sharply higher. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: