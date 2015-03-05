MOSCOW, March 5 The first deputy governor of Russia's central bank, Alexei Simanovsky, said on Thursday that Russian banks' retail deposits could rise by 8 percent this year but added that was a "bold" forecast.

Simanovsky added that should banks' retail deposits not grow, then the central bank would be willing to provide them with additional liquidity. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)