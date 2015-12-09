MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's Central Bank will take measures next year to reduce banks' exposure to foreign currencies, Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Wednesday.

"Next year we will be doing certain work on reducing the foreign currency share in both liabilities and assets of Russian banks," Pozdyshev said, adding that the measures would be designed for a few years. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)