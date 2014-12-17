LONDON, Dec 17 (IFR) - Bonds from Western banks with high
exposure to Russia have been badly hit by mounting concerns over
the intensifying oil and rouble crisis.
Some have dropped as much as 14 points in the past month,
with market participants singling out Raiffeisen Bank
International, Societe Generale and UniCredit as the
institutions most exposed to risks in the region.
The rouble has come under heavy selling pressure this week,
forcing the Russian central bank to increase interest rates by a
colossal 6.5% - an emergency move that did little to buttress
the currency.
"The magnitude of the price movements in oil and currency
markets has been very substantial and you have to wonder who has
been caught on the wrong side of that trade," said Gregory
Turnbull-Schwartz, investment manager, fixed income at Kames
Capital.
"It raises uncertainty, and if trying to invest you would be
looking at much more of a premium."
A 500m Tier 2 deal from RBI launched earlier this year was
already bid as low as 91 in early December, but has since
slumped further to less than 77, according to Tradeweb prices.
Yields on some of the riskiest bonds from Societe Generale
and UniCredit have also spiked, hitting their highest levels
since the deals printed earlier this year.
UniCredit's euro Additional Tier 1 issue was trading at over
8%, well above its 6.75% reoffer level in September, and a loss
in cash terms of more than five points. And Societe Generale's
euro Additional Tier 1 that priced in March at 6.75% was bid as
high as 7.77%.
SG's exposure to the Russian Federation was almost 25bn,
UniCredit's was over 18bn and RBI's was almost 15.5bn as at
the end of last year, according to the results of the European
Banking Authority's stress tests.
Ben Bennett, credit strategist at Legal & General, said the
current impact on European banks' profitability was mild, but
that second order effects could be much more severe.
"With Russia in deep recession, global manufacturing
confidence could take a hit, negatively impacting global
growth," he said.
"With growth already weak and interest rates already at
zero, it's hard to know what policymakers could do to counteract
this. From a bank perspective, this is clearly bad news, and it
would be systemic rather than confined just to banks that have
direct Russian exposure."
COMPOUNDING FACTORS
The traditional lack of liquidity in the run up to Christmas
has played a part in the market moves, with investors saying
that dealers are reluctant to add more risk.
"The secondary market at this time of year is very illiquid,
so this is exacerbating some price moves, but there is clearly
pressure on spreads," said Dierk Brandenburg, senior credit
analyst at Fidelity.
"Banks are exposed to deteriorating sentiment, and some have
sizeable operations with financing needs. The biggest risk could
be that they can't refinance their operations."
Lack of disclosure is adding to investor fears. Kames's
Turnbull-Schwartz said one area of uncertainty was banks' Level
3 assets.
"Banks are allowed to use a black box model to assess the
value of these assets and commodities prices are often cited as
one of the inputs to calculate their value," he said.
"There is a strong chance that this would have an effect.
It's very difficult to know however who's been impacted because
of the low level of disclosure."
