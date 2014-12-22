LONDON, Dec 22 (IFR) - Russian authorities have moved to ease growing signs of tension in the country's banking system, with the central bank temporarily suspending accounting rules and readying plans to inject capital and liquidity into the sector in a bid to ease the pressure.

A precipitous decline in the rouble and sudden hike in interest rates to 17% had raised concerns about the cost of funding for banks such as Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank, which were already locked out of global capital markets due to Western sanctions.

Shares in the largest of those, Sberbank, fell by as much as 22% on Tuesday, a day before the central bank moved to avert a more serious banking crisis. Mark-to-market rules will be suspended, with banks able to use September prices for balance sheet and local capital calculations.

That will allow banks to avoid writedowns and a sudden increase in foreign-currency liabilities. In addition, the CBR eased rules on bad loan provisions and risk weightings, and said it stands ready to inject extra capital and liquidity into the sector.

Analysts said that, while the moves were welcome, funding pressures and deteriorating economic conditions are still likely to force many firms into defensive retrenchment.

"The decision to suspend mark-to-market accounting will provide breathing space," said Richard Segal, a strategist at Jefferies. "However, there are FX mismatches which won't go away, inflation will spike, as will 'mattress money'. The banking system will have to shrink in real terms. I don't foresee a crisis, but the industry will continue to stagnate." SANCTIONS The sector had already been grappling with the impact of sanctions, which have shut banks out of US and European capital markets, robbing them of a source of funding that had been growing in importance for many Russian banks. Sberbank and Gazprombank were last in the market in June, a month before sanctions were imposed.

The loss of that funding has made the sector increasingly reliant on the CBR as a lender of last resort. According to Standard & Poor's, the central bank has lent Rbs6.7trn (US$110bn) to the country's banks, and now provides 10.5% of their funding - up from less than 2% of funding at the low point back in 2010.

Retail and corporate deposits still provide the lion's share of bank funding at about 60% of liabilities. But analysts say there is a risk that deposits too could begin to shrink as a result of the decline in the rouble, which has lost half of its value against the dollar in the last six months, and as a slowing economy leads to a drawing down of savings.

"The rapid depreciation of the rouble that we have observed in December can prompt depositors to panic and convert their deposits into hard currency," said Natalia Yalovskaya, an analyst at Standard & Poor's. "In November, rouble deposits decreased by 0.3%, and we estimate the figures might deteriorate in December." COSTLY According to emerging markets experts, currency crises frequently lead to such a dynamic of depositors pulling out deposits to convert into dollars or euros.

"Past experience in Russia - and other emerging markets - suggests capital flight will accelerate," said Tim Ash, head of EM ex-Africa research at Standard Bank. "My expectation is that we will see hefty deposit flight in roubles, and a contraction in credit extension."

Although the CBR can provide further liquidity, with rates at 17% even central bank funding is expensive, and banks might choose individually to shrink their loan books and sell assets in order to reduce their funding costs and needs, creating a negative financial loop.

Banks have already been grappling with a deterioration in their assets as the economy has begun to slow in recent months. Non-performing loans to retail clients were 5.9% in November, while corporate NPLs stood at 4.2%, about two-thirds up on a year earlier.

"The CBR's latest interest hike will be difficult for banks to absorb and will raise banks' funding costs by immediately re-pricing the short-term funding that the central bank provides banks," said Irakli Pipia, a senior analyst at Moody's.

"In 2015, we expect customer demand for credit to drop significantly owing to the substantially higher interest rate environment, and that the combination of high funding costs and low customer demand will push Russian banks to reduce their lending." (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Matthew Davies)