TULA Russia Feb 5 Russian banks' capital could
"quickly melt" if the economy significantly weakens, but banks
won't experience significant difficulties if the situation
develops in line with official forecasts, a deputy central bank
governor said on Thursday.
Mikhail Sukhov told journalists that banks' loan quality
could deteriorate sharply if two of the following take place:
gross domestic product (GDP) falls by over 6 percent in 2015,
real wages fall by over 10 percent, or if unemployment goes over
10 percent.
"I'm categorically against calling it a banking crisis," he
said. "But difficulties could emerge if economic development is
significantly different from the forecasts that we have."
The Economy Ministry last week said it expects Russia's GDP
to contract by 3 percent this year, if oil prices average $50 a
barrel. Many analysts are less optimistic, predicting the
economy could shrink by 5 percent or more.
Russian banks' cost of financing and loan-loss provisioning
jumped last year, hurting their profits and eroding their
capital as their access to Western markets was restricted due to
sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis.
Sukhov said on Thursday that he expected Russia's top five
banks to increase their share of total banking assets to around
60 percent next year. Most of them are state-controlled,
including Sberbank and VTB.
"The process of consolidation is going very quickly," he
said. "The concentration of business in the banking sector will
strengthen."
Russian banks' open foreign-currency position had fallen
from $14 billion to $10 billion in December, meaning their
exposure to potential forex losses had reduced, Sukhov said.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva)