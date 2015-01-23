MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian banks with at least 25
billion roubles in capital and willing to increase lending to
key sectors of the economy will be able to participate in a 1
trillion rouble ($15.65 billion) recapitalisation plan, Russia
announced on Friday.
The banks would also need to raise capital from other
sources equivalent to 50 percent of the amount they receive,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov said in an emailed
statement giving details of the scheme announced in December.
Banks are facing growing financial strain as sinking oil
prices and Western sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis push
Russia into recession, with analysts warning even larger funds
may be needed to stave off a banking crisis.
Russia said in December it would provide systemically
important banks with additional capital, in the form of
government bonds that would be allocated by the state's Deposit
Insurance Agency.
The terms are similar to ones outlined by Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev on Jan. 14.
Qualifying banks would need to have at least 25 billion
roubles in capital on Jan. 1 2015, and banks would need to
increase lending to "priority sectors of the economy" by at
least 1 percent a month.
The maximum amount that could be provided to a single bank
would be equivalent to 25 percent of its capital.
The statement on Friday also said that the Deposit Insurance
Agency had approved a list of 27 banks that would be offered the
chance to participate, which would now be presented to the
government. The statement did not say which banks were included.
"This is one of the anti-crisis measures of the government
securing the stability of the banking system and supporting the
growth of lending," the Finance Minister's statement said.
"The measures are also aimed at supporting Russian companies
and enterprises of the real sector, which are deprived today of
possibilities for attracting external finance."
($1 = 63.9000 roubles)
(Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya and Lidia Kelly, writing by
Jason Bush; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)