MOSCOW Dec 29 Belarus is cutting duty on foreign currency purchases to 20 percent from 30 percent, its finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Duty will be cut for purchases via exchanges with immediate effect, it said. Duty for purchases by private citizens will also be cut to 20 percent from Tuesday, the central bank said.

Belarus - whose economy has been hit by fallout from the currency crisis in Russia, its main trading partner and ally - had imposed the 30 percent duty on Dec 19. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet)