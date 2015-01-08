* Central bank devalues currency by another 7 pct
* Second devaluation this week
* Raises refinancing rate; govt imposes new potash export
tax
(Adds background on economy, imposition of potash export duty,
higher refinancing rate)
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Jan 8 Belarus took further emergency
steps on Thursday to defend itself from economic turmoil in
Russia, devaluing its currency by around 7 percent for the
second time this week, raising its main refinancing rate and
imposing a new export tax on potash.
Former Soviet countries are feeling the pain as Russia,
often the main trading partner, suffers from Western sanctions
over Ukraine and a sliding oil price, which sent the Russian
rouble down by about 40 percent against the dollar last
year.
Belarus, with a population of 9.4 million, has had to take
swift action to protect its command economy that is closely tied
to that of its giant neighbour, which accounts for half of
Belarussian exports and provides Minsk with substantial
subsidies.
The Belarus central bank, which cut the Belarussian rouble's
official rate by about 7 percent on Monday, said it
was further clipping the rate to 13,760 roubles per dollar
starting on Jan. 9, from 12,740.
The bank, which had already devalued the rouble by around 9
percent against the dollar in the course of December, said on
Thursday it would only step in to protect foreign exchange rates
using its gold reserves at times of peak volatility.
It also announced it would raise its key refinancing rate to
25 percent from 20 percent from Jan. 9, while the government
announced a new export duty for potash, a major export
commodity, dropping plans to extend a zero-tax rating into 2015,
in a move to boost state revenue.
Last month Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko sacked the
prime minister and other senior ministers, after warning them
there would be dismissals if they missed his economic
objectives. At that time he said Belarus would not devalue its
currency over Russian rouble weakness.
The central bank has also imposed a 30 percent tax on buying
foreign currency because of increased demand, although it
lowered this to 10 percent for companies earlier this week and
scrapped the duty entirely for individuals on Thursday.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard
Balmforth/Louise Ireland/Susan Fenton)