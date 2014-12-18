* Belarus is close ally of Russia and main trading partner
* Lukashenko says Belarus will not devalue its own rouble
MINSK, Dec 18 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko has demanded that Belarus's transactions with Russia
be settled in dollars or euros because of the slump in the value
of Russia's rouble, the official news agency Belta reported on
Thursday.
The Russian rouble suffered its largest intraday loss
since 1998 on Tuesday and its weakness poses a threat to the
economy of Belarus, a close ally whose main trading partner is
Russia.
Over half of Belarus's exports go to Russia, mainly trucks,
tractors and industrial machinery, and around 92 percent of
transactions are currently carried out in roubles.
"We're going to trade not in roubles, but in dollars," Belta
quoted Lukashenko as saying. "We should have long ago demanded
Russia pay us also in hard currency."
Belarus earned $739 million less on exports year-on-year in
January-October even though volumes remained the same, according
to official statistics.
The plunge in Russia's currency combined with low oil
prices, looming recession and Western sanctions over the Ukraine
conflict has left the Kremlin facing a financial crisis.
Belarus's eccentric leader, who has occasionally made
remarks critical of Russian policy despite the economies of the
two countries being closely intertwined, expressed concern about
the turmoil on the Russian market.
"We're not going to run after Russia. This is categorically
forbidden because it is not clear what's happening on the
Russian market," he said.
He said Belarus would not devalue its own currency over the
weakness of the Russian rouble. The Belarussian rouble has
strengthened to 163 to the Russian rouble from 290 at the
beginning of 2014.
