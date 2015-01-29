Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
MINSK Jan 29 Belarus has to pay $4 billion in debt this year and could hold talks on a restructuring if the country struggled to pay it back, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
Speaking at his yearly news conference, Lukashenko said: "This year, we have to pay $4 billion. If this becomes difficult, we will hold talks about restructuring the debt."
The Belarussian leader also said Belarus relied on Russia for help because the Belarus economy was "part of the Russian economy". (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.