MINSK Jan 29 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that holders of the country's sovereign bonds should not be worried over Minsk's ability to service its obligations.

"Some bondholders are worrying that we are in a pre-default situation. This doesn't mean anything," Lukashenko told his annual briefing, referring to his earlier comments.

"Refinancing would be good for us but we envisage complete financing of our debts in the budget ... Our bondholders should not worry or find ways to sell them (bonds) cheap." (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)